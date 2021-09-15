Center for Plain Language Announces 2021 Board of Directors
Center for Plain Language Elects Six New Board Members
I’m delighted to have such an expert group of new board members join us in working to promote the critical need for government agencies and businesses to write clearly.”RICHMOND, VA, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Plain Language announced today the following new members have been elected to its 2021 board of directors.
— Board Chair Barbra Kingsley, PhD, president, the Kingsley-Kleimann Group
The following members will serve a three-year term:
• Karen Addis, APR, president & CEO, Addis Communications
• Deborah Bosley, founder and principal, The Plain Language Group
• Jennifer Khurana, vice chairperson, Canadian Human Rights Tribunal
• Emily Ng, solicitor, real estate law, City of Toronto
• Karen Sokohl, copywriter/communications consultant, Medrio
• Karen Thomas, grants and services analyst, Juvenile and Family Services, Maryland Judiciary
“The mission of the Center for Plain Language is to champion clear communication,” said Executive Director Naomi Andrews. “Each of these new board members have years of communications expertise that complement our existing board to help us further advance our mission and strength our ability to advocate for plain language.”
“Plain language is a movement that continues to gain momentum, and these past 18 months have demonstrated to the world just how essential clear communication is,” said Board Chair Barbra Kingsley, PhD, president, the Kingsley-Kleimann Group. “I’m delighted to have such an expert group of new board members join us in working to promote the critical need for government agencies and businesses to write clearly so their intended audience understands what they are saying the first time the read or hear it.”
