The Aircraft MRO Market Size is Projected to USD 105.02 Billion in 2025 Says Brandessence Market Research

Aircraft MRO Market By Service Type:(Engine Overhaul, Airframe Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Modification, Components), Organization Type, Aircraft Type & More

PUNE, MAHARSHTRA, INDIA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share. The Aircraft MRO Market research report is prepared by implying robust research methodology and including Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide the complex matrix of the market.

Aircraft MRO Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 82.42 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 105.02 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.96% from 2018 to 2025.

The study provides a crucial view of global aircraft MRO market by segmenting the market based on MRO type, aircraft, application and region. On the basis of MRO type, the market is segmented into Engine, Component, Line Maintenance, Airframe, and Modifications. On the basis of aircraft, the market is segmented into narrow-body, wide-body and others. Based upon application, the market is segmented into commercial air transport, business and general aviation and military aviation. On the basis of country level, global aircraft MRO market sub-divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

Continuous operational efficiency gains, the rise of low-cost airlines and the growing convenience of flight booking have all contributed to the increasing number of air travel. Airlines can only get the full benefits of their respective network and fleet strategies if they have a robust and flexible maintenance regime in place. It is estimated that there were around 24,000 commercial aircraft flying in 2017. This fleet size is expected to grow to 35,000 by 2027. Since older aircrafts will need to be replaced and there is a demand for larger fleets, OEMs will need to step up production but older fleets won’t be replaced at once and thus, there will be a mix of old and new planes flying around. This mix of aircraft creates more demand for the MRO. As a result, the MRO market is expected to witness a faster growth in the coming years.

Aircraft MRO Companies:

AAR CORP, Delta TechOps (Delta Air Lines, Inc.), General Electric Company, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Technik AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, SIA Engineering Company Ltd., TAP Maintenance & Engineering, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce Holding plc

Asia-Pacific held the market share of xx% in 2018 of global aircraft MRO market within the forecast period. Major factors expected to drive the growth in this region are increasing air-traffic in upcoming years and rising international trade and demand for new aircraft in this region. In the recent years, several other Asian countries have also increased their investment in MRO facilities, trying to replicate the success of Singapore and Hong Kong in this sector. Low-cost carrier, to some extent, has changed the face of civil aviation in Asia. Government policy also plays a key role, and the Singapore government has been very forward-looking in supporting the aerospace industry. With the growing frequency of flights to and from the Asian countries, the demand for MRO centers is expected to rise in this region in the coming years. Moreover, increasing penetration of global players in this region to cater to the growing demand and the huge potential of the Asia-Pacific aviation market are also supplementing the market growth.

Key Benefits for Aircraft MRO Market Reports

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Post-Consumer Aircraft MRO market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Post-Consumer Aircraft MRO market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Post-Consumer Aircraft MRO market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in

Key Features of the Report:

Aircraft MRO Market Structure: Overview, Industry PESTEL Analysis and Supply Chain Analysis

Competitive Landscape and Dynamics: Aircraft MRO Market share, Product Portfolio, Product Launches, and so on.

Attractive Aircraft MRO market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Key development open doors for the present and new players of Aircraft MRO.

