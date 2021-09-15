Indonesia Flexible Packaging Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2028
The Indonesia flexible packaging market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.41% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
The Indonesia flexible packaging market is estimated to be USD 2,814.9 million in 2017 with the market growing at a CAGR of 4.41% in the forecasted period 2021-2028.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATE AMERICA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Market Overview
Indonesia has an advanced industry for each bendy and rigid packaging market and is quite reliant on the importation of uncooked substances. The bendy Packaging market in Indonesia has a dominating share within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market and is predicted to steer the location in the coming years.
Indonesia has used around 90.01 billion devices of overall packaging products in 2014 and registered a CAGR of YY% from 2010-2016 and is envisioned to attain 118.23 billion units by 2018. In 2016, the Indonesian flexible packaging marketplace has accounted for a marketplace percentage of 42% of the general packaging marketplace with YY million units.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Flexible packaging products have the advantage to produce in various shapes and sizes at a low cost.
The convenience of flexible packaging is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market.
Growing demand for flexible packaging.
Restraints
The flexible packaging market is impacted by the low rate of recyclability at the global level with most of the plastic waste is mainly comprised of low-value flexible packaging making it difficult the recycling plastic packaging, thus restraining the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
By Packaging Form
• Pouches
• Bags
• Wraps
By Raw Material
• Plastics
• Paper
• Aluminum Foils
By Application
• Food
• Beverage
• Healthcare
• Personal and Household Care
Competitive Trends
The Indonesia market is a highly competitive market with Amcor, Dia Nippon Printing Indonesia PT, and Ciptakemas Abadi leading the market share.
There are also large numbers of small companies in the market with less market share competing among them.
International players are undergoing mergers and acquisitions to enter Indonesia and expand their product offerings.
New Product launches and acquisitions are some of the major key strategies of major companies in the industry.
