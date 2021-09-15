Kombucha Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2028
The Global Kombucha market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
The health advantages of Kombucha and the growing health cognizance of the people everywhere in the world will gasoline the destiny growth of the global Kombucha market.
Kombucha is a fermented, slightly alcoholic, lightly bubbling, sweetened black or inexperienced tea drink. It is a useful drink with micro organism and yeast which converts the sugar into ethanol and acetic acid. The acetic acid is what offers kombucha its specific sour taste. Juice, spices, or different flavorings are frequently delivered to enhance the flavor of the beverage. Numerous fitness advantages were associated with ingesting kombucha. These encompass claims for treating AIDS, growing old, anorexia, arthritis, atherosclerosis, cancer, constipation, and diabetes, however, there is no evidence to assist any of those claims.
Market Dynamics
The global Kombucha is in most cases pushed via fitness benefits which are associated with the Kombucha. Kombucha with the base components as green tea and black tea have diverse health blessings associated with decreased risk of cardiovascular ailment, diabetes, arthritis, and even cancer. This is because of the presence of polyphenols that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant residences. Moreover, tea production rises in nations like China, India, and others because of the boom in call for by the people as a base component in Kombucha.
The increasing flavors alternatives and revolutionary launches of kombucha is also using the market for the forecast period. A few of the most not unusual flavors preferred through users in Kombucha contains berries, herbs & spices, Citrus, Apple, Flowers, Coconut, mango, And numerous others.
For instance, Health-Ade Kombucha Marks Innovation and Product Milestone, Launching Six New Flavors and New Packaging. It will roll out six new flavors this yr, across retail channels, starting this summer season. The new flavors, each of that is Certified Organic, non-Gmo, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Raw, and Kosher encompass Cherry Berry, Grapefruit, Tropical Punch, Passionfruit, Strawberry, and Peach-Mango. And are released in February 2019.
However, due to numerous policies of the authorities pertaining to labeling and packaging of the food product and also overconsumption reasons health troubles are hampering the growth of Kombucha.
Market Segmentation
By Type
• Regular/Classic
• Flavoured
By Distribution Channel
• Online Distribution Channel
• OfflineDistribution Channel
Geographical Analysis
By geography, the global Kombucha market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America holds the largest market share for Kombucha due to the high demand of various favored Kombucha by the people in the region and also due to the growing demand for organic food and beverages is during the market for this region.
Kombucha being an organic drink and having large health benefits associated to make it more popular than other carbonated drinks in North America and hence make the market grow at a significant pace in the forecast period. Europe is after North America in terms of market share of Kombucha due to the rise in the supermarket and hypermarket culture backed by rising in disposable income of people in the region.
Investment and development in Eastern Europe are constantly growing. Poland is entering its third decade of dynamic growth with new overseas retailers and luxury brands entering the market with thirty new global brands set up operations in the country last few years. There is a retail boom in Russia as 63 new complexes in 40 Russian cities have been completed. There is a positive attitude in Western Europe of investment in outdated shopping centers to allow retailers to expand locally.
However, the APAC market for Kombucha is supposed to grow at a higher CAGR due to the rise in popularity for organic food and beverages consumption and also due to the rise in the population in the region. China and India will be the major contributor to the APAC growth due to the population rise with the increase in disposable income of the people.
Competitive Analysis
Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Kombucha is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players are captain Kombucha, Notabeer Organic Kombucha, Carpe Diem, Equinox Kombucha, and Yogi Tea. Other key players in the market include Tealixir, Latta, GT’s Enlightened, Yogi Tea, and Kombucha Wonder Drink.
In October 2018, Bend, Oregon-based kombucha company, Humm Kombucha, has just debuted a reduced sugar collection consisting of two flavors: Raspberry Hops and Ginger Juniper. Each 8-ounce serving contains only 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories. To lower sugar content, the company replaced the fruit with ingredients such as juniper and hops. The juniper is sourced from Oregon’s high desert.
In November 2018, GT’s Living Foods, the original brand that defined ready-to-drink kombucha, released its new limited edition fall flavor, Living in Gratitude. The kombucha is a blend of autumnal flavors: pink lady apple, carrot, turmeric, and cider spices. And is available in North America from December 2018.
