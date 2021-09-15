Air Purifier Market: Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Air Purifier Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% in the forecast period of 2021-2028
The Global Air Purifier Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% in the forecast period of 2021-2028

Market Overview
An air cleaner is a tool that gets rid of contaminants from the air and improves air nicely. Air purifiers are also considered beneficial for people with allergies and asthmatics, and at decreasing or disposing of 2d-hand tobacco smoke.
For instance, Classic 203 Slim through Blueair is a lightweight and transportable residential air cleanser. It has a compact fan design and huge clear-out floor and gives you solid overall performance by using doing away with hypersensitivity and allergies triggers.
The commercially graded air purifiers are manufactured as both small stand-alone gadgets or larger gadgets that may be affixed to an air handler unit (AHU) or to an HVAC unit found in the clinical, commercial, and commercial industries.
Market Drivers
The global Air Purifier Market is basically driven because of growing cognizance of approximately the unfavorable consequences of air pollution on health.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates more than Four million deaths worldwide each yr are attributed to ambient air pollutants.
Nearly 90% of air-pollution-associated deaths occur in low- and middle-earnings international locations, with almost 2 out of 3 taking place in WHO’s South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions. 94% are because of non-communicable diseases including cardiovascular diseases, stroke, continual obstructive pulmonary sickness, and lung most cancers.
Air pollutants additionally increase the risks for acute breathing infections.
As consumption of polluted air will have intense fitness results along with allergies, COPD, or improved cardiovascular risks, most international locations have reinforced legal guidelines to govern the air first-class and particularly cognizance of emissions from automobiles. Air purifiers take away smoke particles that pose a chance to health. Moreover, efficient air purifiers have the capability to seize some microorganisms, viruses, and DNA-negative particles.
Market Restraints
Air Purifier has some disadvantages which include the excessive initial and preservation value. An air purifier can variety from $200 to $2,000. In addition, the cost of filter out trade and its maintenance is likewise very high as air purifier needs everyday clear out alternate which can be in every three months to six months.
These alternative filter prices are ~$ 100. The huge fee associated with air purifiers is expected to negatively affect the increase of the market.
Market Segmentation
By End-User
• Residential
• Commercial
• Others
By Technology
• HEPA
• Activated Carbon
• Others
Geographical Share
By geography, the global Air Purifier marketplace is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America holds a big market share, due to more disposable income, massive industrialization, environmental protection legal guidelines, and multiplied recognition to diminish pollution.
However, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to growing urbanization and the growing pollution at some point of the forecasted period, growing at a CAGR of ~12%. Increasing pollutants tiers in metropolitan towns of including Delhi in India, Beijing in China, attributable to an increasing number of vehicles are anticipated to fuel the market boom. Rising health attention concerning the benefits of air purifiers can grow product demand inside the vicinity.
Competitive Trends
Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, regional expansion, and product launches to stand out as strong competitors in the market.
Global Air Purifier Market is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, and Blueair (Unilever). Other key players in the market include Coway, Whirlpool Corporation, America Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Dyson Technology Limited.
In 2018, Honeywell, a leader in Connected Building technologies, today introduced Electronic Air Cleaners (EACs) for commercial buildings in India. The new line expands Honeywell’s comprehensive range of indoor products that help purify the air in environments where people spend most of their time – at home, in cars, and now, in buildings like office spaces.
In August 2016, Blueair, a world leader in air purifying solutions with acclaimed leading-edge filtration technologies and design, was acquired by Unilever.
In 2018, Blueair, together with the Fairmont Beijing Hotel made the prestigious hotel, the world’s first “Blueair Zone”, a safe haven for breathing clean, healthy, germ-free air.
In June 2017, Fairmont Beijing became the first hotel in the world to provide guaranteed clean air for guests and staff. All 222 guest rooms and all-conference rooms, corridors, and other public areas such as Spa and VIP lounge, were equipped with state-of-the-art Blueair Pro air purifiers, sustainably designed to improve the health and well-being of guests and staff. In addition, Blueair air quality experts regularly inspect and test the air to ensure that even during pollution peaks, the air quality at Fairmont Hotel will remain healthy.
The creation of the latest and advanced gadgets by neighborhood production businesses can similarly impel market increase inside the coming years. For example, Xiaomi currently released Mi Air Purifier 2S. This clever air cleanser can be managed from everywhere with the use of the Mi Home App. It can test the air high-quality, temperature, and humidity, adjust the fan energy, and set a timer to electricity at the purifier. The App also robotically notifies you whilst it is time to update the filter out.
