M-50 ramp to southbound I-69 in Eaton County closed starting Sept. 20

COUNTY: Eaton

HIGHWAY: I-69

CLOSEST CITY: Charlotte

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

PROJECT: The M-50 ramp to southbound I-69 will be closed for rebuilding. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The M-50 ramp to southbound I-69 will be closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.