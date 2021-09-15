Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 14th and Irving Streets, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the intersection of 14th and Irving Streets, Northeast

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:55 pm, the operator of a Royal Cab Transit van was travelling eastbound on Irving Street, Northeast and was proceeding through a stop sign after coming to a complete stop. As the operator pulled off from the stop sign, a juvenile female, who was riding her bicycle was unable to stop her bicycle and entered the intersection into the path of the moving vehicle. The operator struck the victim then immediately came to a stop and remained on scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 5 year-old Allison Hart, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

