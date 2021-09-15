Openforce Appoints Susan Silberisen as Chief Operating Officer
Transformational technology operations executive brings 25+ years of experience to lead day-to-day operations at Openforce
We are thrilled to add Susan to the Openforce executive team. She brings valuable experience as well as a unique entrepreneurial perspective to our company.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforce, today announced that Susan Silberisen has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Silberisen assumes the COO role previously held by Wendy Greenland who was appointed CEO in August 2020. This vital leadership role will play a crucial factor in helping Openforce continue to drive outstanding customer service, increased operational efficiency, and profitable growth.
— Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO
Ms. Silberisen comes to Openforce with nearly three decades of technology and operations experience, including a successful track record in multiple leadership roles, most recently as the Oracle NetSuite ERP Executive at Eide Bailly. Ms. Silberisen has also held executive leadership roles at TrueCloud, Applied Intent and BestIT among others. “I am excited to bring my entrepreneurial spirit and experience to Openforce,” said Silberisen. “Having three previous entrepreneurial successes under my belt, I understand firsthand the importance of the 1099 workforce model which Openforce supports. I look forward to helping lead the company through innovative growth, while delivering best-in-class service to our customers.”
Known for her ability to find solutions to unique challenges facing her organizations and its customers, Ms. Silberisen will be focused on improving the overall experience of Openforce’s customer base.
“We are thrilled to add Susan to the Openforce executive team,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. “Susan brings valuable experience as well as a unique entrepreneurial perspective to our company. With her proven resourcefulness and innovation, I have no doubt that Susan’s operations experience will enhance Openforce’s ability to provide customers with the solutions to improve independent contractor compliance, drive efficiency in operations and allow companies to focus on growing their businesses.”
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
To learn more about Susan and the leadership team, visit www.oforce.com/company/leadership/
Marketing
Openforce
+1 800-742-7508
media@oforce.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn