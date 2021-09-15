On-Line Only Bidding Open on Amarillo, Texas, Country Home Real Estate Auction Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in a country property that will meet your current or future needs.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces that on-line bidding is open on a 3 bedroom country living home on 13± acres at 11700 S. Masterson Road, in Amarillo,Texas -- the on-line only bidding will begin to close on Sunday, September 19 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“We have been contracted to market and sell the well taken care of country home,” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in a country property that will meet your current or future needs.”
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow:
Online Only Bidding -- Bidding begins closing on Sun. Sept. 19 at 8 pm
11700 S. Masterson Road, Amarillo, Texas 79118
• 1,962± sq. ft. country home on 13± acres
• 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage, w/out buildings
• Home is eco-friendly with an air purifier
• 1,000 gallon propane tank and generator
• Out-buildings include 18X36 hurricane proof barn for storage or RV; newer storage sheds & workshop; Calf barn and 44X60 cattle barn.
• For more information, visit www.assiter.com.
For information, call Ryan Rickles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
The online auction is open for online only bidding.
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-584-8954
info@assiter.com