New Smart Glasses to Be Introduced in the United States This Month by Tokyo-Based Inventor After Success in Japan

Eye care professionals based in the U.S. are needed to test the new HoldOn Ai/Glasses, designed to help prevent nearsightedness and develop eye-friendly habits.

NISHISHINJUKU, SHINJUKU-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New AI-based eyeglasses that tackle weak eyesight using high-precision sensors will debut in the U.S. at a vision-care trade show this month.

ClearElectron, the Tokyo-based inventor of HoldOn Ai/Glasses, is searching for ophthalmologists, optometrists, and opticians in the U.S. to test the smart glasses, which are already being recommended to patients in Japan.

“Eye care specialists can introduce their patients to the newest technology while also helping to improve their vision, health, and lifestyle,” said Shiken Ono, chief executive officer of ClearElectron.

HoldOn Ai/Glasses use sensors and vibrations to monitor poor posture, note the distance between the wearer and a screen, measure a room’s brightness, and calculate screen time. By alerting wearers to their eye-harming habits, the glasses lower the risk of myopia and vision problems due to the overuse of electronic devices.

The glasses will be introduced to the U.S. market at Vision Expo West from Sept. 23-25 in Las Vegas.

