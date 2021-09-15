New Haven/ News Release/ Motorcycle Crash/ Fatality

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

Fatality

CASE#:21B502234

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/14/21 1532 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 7

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kayla Delphia

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end/ drivers side

INJURIES: significant

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Stephen Tucker

Age: 69

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODLE: Motorcycle

INJURIES: FATAL

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 14, 2021, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont Route 7 and River Rd. in the Town of New Haven. Upon the arrival of the Troopers, the operator of the motorcycle (Tucker) was found to be deceased. The operator of the Honda Odyssey (Delphia) was removed from the vehicle and transported to Porter Medical Center for significant injuries sustained during the crash.

Initial investigation indicates Vehicle #1 was turning left onto Vermont Route 7. Vehicle #2 was traveling North on Vermont Route 7 at the same time as vehicle #1 had pulled out into the intersection. Vehicle #2 struck Vehicle #1 in the driver's side. Both vehicles were totaled. This crash is still under investigation by the Vermont State Police.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the New Haven Fire & Rescue Department, Addison County Sheriff's Department, Vergennes Police Department, E.J Towing, and the Middlebury Rescue Squad.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

COURT ACTION:

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME:

