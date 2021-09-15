Rep Data adds to its swiftly growing team of data collection experts
Full-service data collection solutions provider continues its record growth with the addition of several new team members
NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rep Data, a full-service data collection firm for primary researchers, has added several new team members to its market research project management and business development departments. Some key new hires include Senior Director of Business Development, Kelli Antoniuk and Senior Project Consultants, Zach Bennett and Kate Heywood.
— Patrick Stokes, CEO, Rep Data
"Our stellar team has been a major contributing factor in our fast growth here at Rep Data, and we continue our tradition of excellent hires with the addition of Zach, Kate and Kelli," said Patrick Stokes, CEO and founder of Rep Data. "Having recently celebrated our one year anniversary of serving the needs of the market research industry, we are excited to see what the next year will bring and the great contributions our newest team members will make, both for our continued success and the success of our clients."
As Senior Director of Business Development, Kelli Antoniuk is a core member of the leadership team, developing and executing expansion strategies for the company, plus nurturing client relationships. Before joining Rep Data, Antoniuk served in high-level business development and sales positions with a number of market research, information technology and consumer product companies, including Research Now SSI (now Dynata). She is based in Texas.
Senior Project Consultants Zach Bennett and Kate Heywood will apply their expertise in detail-oriented project management to ensure that every client project runs smoothly from start to finish. Bennett has experience as a primary researcher in the sports entertainment space, as well as a demonstrated history in providing excellent client service across verticals as a market research project manager. Heywood brings a wide range of experience working on both B2B and B2C qualitative and quantitative research projects, plus a depth of professional customer service and management skills.
In addition to these three new hires, Rep Data has also added Tiffany Green (People Success), Davis Friend (Project Coordinator) and Annie Stokes (Project Coordinator). More information about Rep Data’s growing team can be found here: https://repdatallc.com/who-we-are
About Rep Data
Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company’s mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms and more. www.repdatallc.com
