Amazon Aid Foundation’s Cleaner Gold Network To Host Summit on September 29
Scientists, Artists, NGOs, Policymakers, Jewelers & Others Unite To Transform Industry & Protect The Amazon RainforestCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, September 29th, Amazon Aid Foundation will hold the third Cleaner Gold Network meeting, beginning at 8 AM in San Francisco / 11 AM in New York / Noon in Sao Paulo / 16:00 in London. The summit brings together stakeholders from around the world to address issues related to artisanal and small-scale gold mining in the Amazon. The event is free and open to the public with advance registration.
Cleaner Gold means safe, mercury-free practices that protect both people and the environment from harm. The Cleaner Gold Network is an alliance of consumers, scientists, artists, educators, indigenous communities, NGOs, and companies from the gold sector, engaging in a multi-initiative approach to raise awareness and promote solutions for illicit and unregulated gold mining in the Amazon.
The Sept 29th event is a powerful, 90-minute, exchange of ideas in three super-charged conversations focused on the intersection of science and policy, vital work being done to protect human rights, and the role of artists to connect to the hearts and minds of the consumer.
Confirmed panelists include:
• Thomas Lovejoy, Professor, Environmental Science and Policy, George Mason University; Senior Fellow at the United Nations Foundation
• Jon Cox, ACEER Foundation President; Assistant Professor of Art and Design, University of Delaware
• Marcelo Furtado, Visiting Scholar at Columbia University
• Emir Cerman & Jason Park, Founders, ROTU Entertainment
• Deborah Goldemberg, Conservation Specialist (Amazon) | WWF
• Luiz Henrique Reggi Pecora, Lawyer, Instituto Socioambiental
• Sarah duPont, Founder, Amazon Aid
• Charlie Lyons, Producer + Journalist
• Corinne Weber, Producer, Carpe Omnia Productions
Amazon Aid Foundation’s focus on illicit and unregulated gold mining in the Amazon includes the documentary “River of Gold” and accompanying curriculum, the white paper “Tracking Amazon Gold,” activations to support human rights and the environment, and the formation of the Cleaner Gold Network.
The Amazon Aid Foundation (AAF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization harnessing the power of multimedia and film to educate about the importance of the Amazon and the implications of its destruction while promoting working solutions to protect it. AAF’s award-winning projects affect global policy change and activate audiences worldwide to engage in sustainable approaches to protect the Amazon and demand responsibly sourced products. For more information on Amazon Aid and the Cleaner Gold Network visit https://amazonaid.org/
