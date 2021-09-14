Fenberg Applauds President Biden’s Climate Goals, Celebrates Colorado’s Achievements

President Biden visited Colorado on Tuesday afternoon to discuss climate provisions included in his Build Back Better Agenda

GOLDEN, CO – Today, President Biden visited the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to deliver remarks on how investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda will help address the climate crisis, modernize infrastructure, and create good-paying jobs. Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg released the subsequent statement in response to President Biden’s remarks:

“It was an honor to have President Biden visit NREL and hear him emphasize his commitment to the climate provisions included in the Build Back Better Agenda,” said Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). “Colorado is a leader in renewable energy, and we don’t shy away from the kinds of bold climate goals the President has outlined today. Transitioning to widespread renewable energy remains a central component to combating climate change and creating a more resilient economic future, and I’m thrilled to say that Colorado is setting an example for the rest of the country.”

During the 2021 legislative session, Majority Leader Fenberg championed SB21-261 to advance distributed solar energy and storage, and SB21-246, a union supported bill that incentivizes the electrification of Colorado homes and buildings. He also spearheaded SB21-260, Colorado’s landmark transportation funding bill, which will modernize the state’s transportation framework while making historic investments in electric vehicle infrastructure and multimodal transit.