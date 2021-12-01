Submit Release
Sen. Gonzales & Sen. Winter Joint Statement onSCOTUS Hearing on Mississippi Abortion Case

DENVER, CO – Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver) and Senator Faith Winter (D-Westminster) today released the following joint statement on the U.S. Supreme Court hearing regarding the Mississippi law seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“Coloradans believe abortion should be safe and legal. The Mississippi law is an outright attack on Roe v. Wade and a dangerous attempt to deny thousands of women access to critical health care. Roe v. Wade provides vital protections that ensure women have full control over their bodies and can make decisions about their own health care, their own lives, and their own futures. This fundamental right is now on the line. Let’s be clear: restrictive policies or outright bans do not stop people from seeking an abortion. Instead, individuals are forced to seek out unsafe abortions or carry a pregnancy to term. Colorado has successfully defeated four anti-abortion ballot measures by wide margins and numerous anti-abortion bills in the legislature, and we will continue to defend access to reproductive health care to ensure that we remain a safe haven for abortion care.”

