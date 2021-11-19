Senate Leadership Touts Build Back Better Act Passed by US House

DENVER, CO – Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo) and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) today released the subsequent statements following today’s passage of the Build Back Better Act by the U.S. House of Representatives:

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, we have been laser-focused on building back a stronger, more just Colorado for all, and the Build Back Better Act passed by the House today represents an enormous step forward in realizing that goal,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “With support from our partners on the federal-level, we have an incredible opportunity to uplift every Coloradan, create more jobs, tackle climate change, and progress into the future. I applaud President Biden and the House for their efforts, and am hopeful that the Senate will follow suit.”

“The vote to advance the Build Back Better Act marks major progress towards realizing President Biden’s vision for recovery. This once-in-a-generation spending plan puts us on the road to building an economy that uplifts America from the bottom up,” said Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). “In addition to investments in social safety programs that will ease financial burdens for hard-working families, the plan includes unprecedented investments to curb fossil fuel emissions and combat the climate crisis. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our Congressional Democrats who worked hard to put forward a plan that will support every single Coloradan.”