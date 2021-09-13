Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,883 in the last 365 days.

Ninth Circuit closes habeas door to one California condemned inmate, cracks it open for another

On Friday, the Ninth Circuit ruled on habeas corpus relief for two different prisoners whose death sentences had been affirmed by the California Supreme Court.  In one case, the federal appeals court upheld the denial of a habeas petition.  In the other, a different panel vacated a denial and remanded to the district court for reevaluation.

You just read:

Ninth Circuit closes habeas door to one California condemned inmate, cracks it open for another

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.