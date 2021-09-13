Ninth Circuit closes habeas door to one California condemned inmate, cracks it open for another

On Friday, the Ninth Circuit ruled on habeas corpus relief for two different prisoners whose death sentences had been affirmed by the California Supreme Court. In one case, the federal appeals court upheld the denial of a habeas petition. In the other, a different panel vacated a denial and remanded to the district court for reevaluation.
