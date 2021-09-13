How California Made a Last-Minute Deal to Expand Remote Court Proceedings

SB 241, if signed by the governor as expected, will allow courts to hold civil proceedings remotely. Under the new law, at least some litigants, witnesses, judges, lawyers and even jurors will be able to voluntarily appear in a case by video.
