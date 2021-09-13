Pelosi Statement on 27th Anniversary of Violence Against Women Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement to mark the 27th anniversary of the enactment of the landmark Violence Against Women Act (VAWA): “For nearly three decades, the Violence Against Women Act has stood as one of our nation’s most powerful tools in the fight against sexual and domestic violence. This landmark legislation, first championed by President Joe Biden during his service in the Senate, has been an invaluable force to rally the nation around ending violence and protecting the safety, rights and dignity of women and girls. Today, and every day, Americans celebrate the lives saved and the historic progress forged by this landmark legislation, while holding in our hearts the women lost to this horrific violence and their loved ones. “While VAWA secured many transformative protections, there remains much work to do to ensure the safety of all women in our nation. Tragically, one in three women today have experienced sexual and domestic violence – with even higher rates for women of color and women from underserved communities, who too often have fewer resources available to help. And as our nation has battled the coronavirus, too many women and families have faced the additional threat of being trapped in an unsafe home with an abuser. It is our duty in the Congress to listen to the brave survivors who, in the face of indescribable suffering, are raising their voices, sharing their stories and demanding that we take action. “Moved by their strength, resilience and persistence, the Democratic House is fighting to honor this truth: no woman should be forced to live in fear of violence or intimidation. That is why, in March, we again passed the bipartisan Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, which will make long-overdue investments in preventing violence, expanding critical protections to immigrant, LGBTQ and Native American women, and strengthening vital services for victims and survivors. Democrats continue to urge Senate Republicans to join us in finally enacting this bipartisan life-saving legislation into law. As we commemorate this anniversary, let us strive to build a brighter, safer future for all women and girls for generations to come.” # # #