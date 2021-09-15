Equiduct selects big xyt to provide data analytics

Successful implementation provides exchange with independent data analytics to further enhance market quality and performance reporting

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- big xyt, the independent provider of smart data and analytics solutions to the global trading and investment community, is pleased to announce that Equiduct, the pan-European equities and ETFs exchange, has implemented big xyt’s Liquidity Cockpit to gain new insights into the pan-European liquidity landscape and the quality of execution achieved via Equiduct’s Apex service.

The project implementation was recently completed and already Equiduct are seeing the benefits. big xyt’s completely independent data analytics enables Equiduct to showcase the unique strengths of their market model, where they can demonstrate better and deeper liquidity, as well as monitor the performance of the market and ultimately continue to improve their value proposition.

The project scope included the delivery of the Liquidity Cockpit, big xyt’s flagship product for security analytics, which provides an independent, consolidated view of trading activity to reflect the ongoing changes of market structure, along with an additional nine customised metrics.

Matt Stupple, CTO at Equiduct, commented: “The quality and breadth of the Liquidity Cockpit data analytics platform, along with the industry expertise and support they provide, has meant that we are using independent data to better understand the pan-European market landscape in which we operate. These insights enable us to demonstrate our competitive edge in a more pragmatic way, giving direct proof points to our clients and helping us attract more business to our trading venue.”

Richard Hills, Head of Client Engagement at big xyt, said: “We’re pleased to add Equiduct onto our growing list of international exchange clients, which is continued evidence of the market’s need for innovative data analytics solutions to deliver tangible benefits for the industry. " He added "Banks, asset managers, exchanges and market participants across the globe consistently rely on big xyt as an independent reference for equity market structure, illustrating our ability to deliver a strong and transparent platform to our clients.”

About big xyt

big xyt provides independent smart data and analytics solutions to the global trading and investment community, enabling firms to process and normalise large data sets on demand and in real time, in order to analyse execution performance, comply with regulatory standards, and reduce the complexity and costs of technology and operational requirements.

big xyt’s clients include major global investment banks, asset managers, leading exchanges, trading venues, ETF issuers, and regulatory bodies.

Navigating fragmented markets remains a challenge for participants needing easily digestible information on trading analysis. The big xyt analytics platform responds to these market challenges, and provides clients access to transparent, accurate and normalised data.

big xyt has created a global ecosystem for tick data analytics covering more than 120 trading venues, across Equities, ETFs, FX, Futures and Options. Their unique technology normalises trade conditions of venues allowing consistent aggregations of trading volumes, comprehensive analysis, and delivery of results in a flexible and customisable format.

The Liquidity Cockpit, big xyt’s flagship product for security analytics, put the firm on the map as an independent reference for equity market structure and has also been a building block for more accurate benchmarking of global execution strategies. big xyt’s Open TCA (trading cost analysis) platform for execution analytics is redefining independent analysis with optimal flexibility for the user.

big xyt’s innovative analytics solutions are relevant for a broad range of use cases including strategy development, performance trends and analysis, back testing, quantitative research, and regulatory changes. The platform delivers information through a convenient and interactive user interface, and can be easily connected to their cloud-based platform via APIs.

big xyt is wholly owned by its founders and employees, which means there is no conflict of interest when evaluating execution needs or analysing performance. For more information on big xyt, please visit: https://big-xyt.com

About Equiduct

Equiduct is an innovative, client driven pan-European trading venue designed to enable retail brokers and institutional clients to achieve Best Execution in the most liquid and fragmented cash equities and ETFs. Focused on providing solutions for our members in the post MiFID environment, Equiduct has developed unique products designed to revolutionise retail trading which facilitate order execution against the pan-European consolidated order book. Its focus is to ensure market participants are able to access the best prices available in Europe by utilising a proprietary price discovery calculation. Equiduct provides true pan-European trading across 11 markets covering 16 European headline indices.

In 2019, Equiduct launched Apex a fully transparent, MiFID-compliant, regulated trading service which allows retail orders to execute against the pan-European order book and is supported by a pool of Liquidity Providers and active brokers.

In 2020 it reported an overall ADV (average daily volume) of €281m for the last quarter of the year, gaining 65% in comparison to the same quarter in 2019. ADV for 2020 reached €283m, up from €149m in 2019 – an 88% increase. By comparison, trading activity across Europe’s lit markets grew by only 5% year on year.

Equiduct is a market segment of Börse Berlin, a regulated market operator under Article 44 of MiFID II. Börse Berlin is regulated by the Competent Authority Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe – Börsenaufsichtsbehörde and participation in trading is governed by German and European law.

For more information on Equiduct, please visit: www.equiduct.com