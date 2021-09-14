Submit Release
Workshop to promote small sawmill businesses set for Sept. 23

Solon, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, North Carolina State University and the Wood Education Resource Center are hosting a Small Sawmill Business Workshop on Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Schwab/ Buford Property, near Solon, to provide educational and networking opportunities for exiting and startup small sawmill businesses.

The workshop will feature demonstrations on how to cut logs on a portable sawmill, discuss the business side and marketing lumber produced by small sawmills and tour a small sawmill with a dry kiln. A business guide will be given to all participants.

Registration is available online at https://smallsawmillworkshop2021iowa.eventbrite.com/. The registration fee is $45, which includes lunch.

