LDH invites all providers to participate in the final Louisiana eScan survey

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is inviting all healthcare providers to offer input about the state’s current healthcare technology landscape by participating in the final Louisiana Health IT Environmental Scan (eScan) survey. Provider feedback will be vital in determining future policy initiatives related to health information technology.

Interested providers can participate in the online eScan survey through October 8, 2021.

The eScan survey is designed to help Louisiana finalize its State Medicaid Health IT Plan (SMHP) update. The Department needs input from healthcare providers to illustrate Louisiana’s progress of Electronic Health Record (EHR) adoption since the inception of the Promoting Interoperability program, and to ensure continued progress toward statewide and national interoperability. Topics of the survey include EHR, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), and the Promoting Interoperability (PI) Program.

