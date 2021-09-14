Chief Justice Paul Newby Visits Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Stokes, and Surry Counties During Courthouse Tour

Chief Justice Paul Newby will continue a 100 county courthouse tour today and tomorrow during which he will visit Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Stokes, and Surry counties. By the end of September, Chief Justice Newby will have visited over 30 counties since the tour's launch in Western North Carolina in May 2021. When completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo. At each county courthouse, he greets judges and courthouse personnel to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping courts open this year.

"I am deeply humbled by the gracious reception I receive from judges and courthouse staff at each one of our courthouses," Chief Justice Newby said. "They are the folks who do the heavy lifting and deserve all the credit for ensuring that North Carolinians have access to open courts and receive fair and impartial justice across the state."

After this phase of the tour, Chief Justice Newby will visit courthouses in southeastern North Carolina. The tour is planned to be completed within the next two years. The timeline and details of each visit will be announced as they become available.