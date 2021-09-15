The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation Presents INSIGHTS IV

The INSIGHTS exhibition series is intended to raise awareness of Bipolar Disorder and to reduce the stigma associated with this serious illness of the brain by highlighting the creativity that can often accompany this illness.

Art exhibition in Chicago to showcase the self-portraits of artists with Bipolar Disorder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation will host INSIGHTS IV: An Art Exhibition of Creativity and The Bipolar Brain, featuring the work of artists who have Bipolar Disorder at the Zolla/Lieberman Gallery in Chicago beginning Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 24. INSIGHTS IV is the fourth in a series of art exhibitions the Foundation has produced in Chicago and Palm Beach, Florida, but the first to exclusively feature artist self-portraits. The INSIGHTS exhibition series is intended to raise awareness of Bipolar Disorder and to reduce the stigma associated with this serious illness of the brain by highlighting the creativity that can often accompany this illness.

For INSIGHTS IV, the Foundation held a national juried art competition from December 2019 to March 2020 and received hundreds of submissions from artists across the country. Twenty works of art were selected by an independent jury of gallerists, art collectors and artists to be featured in INSIGHTS IV and to receive a grant from the Foundation. The selected works include paintings, photographs and sculpture and are a powerful representation of the creative minds of very talented artists. Two featured artists in INSIGHTS IV are from the Chicagoland area: Victoria Loeb, a grantee, and Kelly Mathews, a guest artist and past grantee.

Along with the juried art selections, INSIGHTS IV will feature the work of Ryan Licht Sang, the Foundation’s namesake and a talented outsider artist, who passed away at 24 from Bipolar Disorder.

The juried artwork in INSIGHTS IV, as well as those from the previous exhibitions, has been generously donated to the Foundation’s Permanent Exhibition Collection by the artists. Now comprised of more than 70 pieces, including paintings, photographs, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics and textiles, the Permanent Collection will be the basis of traveling exhibitions to give voice to artists with Bipolar Disorder and to reduce the stigma associated with it.

INSIGHTS IV: An Art Exhibition of Creativity and The Bipolar Brain will be held at the Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, located at 325 W. Huron Street, Chicago, Ill., 60654. Admission is free. Exhibition hours are as follows:

-Friday, October 22 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

-Saturday, October 23 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

-Sunday, October 24 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charitable organization whose mission is to foster awareness, understanding and research for Early-Onset Bipolar Disorder, and through its “Quest For The Test™” initiative, to find an empirical biomarker test for Bipolar Disorder so that early detection in children and adolescents becomes a reality. More information is available at www.rlsbf.org.