Special session set for redistricting

September 14, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Issues, News releases, Transparency & accountability 0

Statement from Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls:

“We are currently reviewing the order from the Iowa Supreme Court regarding redistricting. As we have said since Day 1, Iowans deserve a fair redistricting process, without interference from politicians, and without partisan amendments. The Legislature should approve Plan 1 during the October 5 special session if it meets all the legal and constitutional requirements.”

