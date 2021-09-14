Road Closure Route 3007 (Blockhouse Road) - Jackson Township, Greene County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 3007 (Blockhouse Road) located in Jackson Townships, Greene County. The closure will be located between Route 18 and Keyhole Road. The closure will begin on Thursday, September 23 and will open on Friday, October 8.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide and pipe repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 3008 (Pine Bank Road), Route 3009 (Toms Run Road and Route 18.

