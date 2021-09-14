PECO to Restrict, Close U.S. 30 East (Lancaster Avenue) at Night for Utility Improvement in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to restrict and close eastbound U.S 30 (Lancaster Avenue) at night in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, September 20, through Wednesday, September 29, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a weeknight lane closure will be in place on eastbound U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Franklin Street and Merion Avenue;

Thursday, September 30, through Friday, December 10, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, a weeknight lane closure will be in place on eastbound U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Franklin Street and Merion Avenue; and

Thursday, September 30, through Friday, December 10, from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, eastbound U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) will be closed and detoured between Franklin Street and Merion Avenue. Eastbound U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) motorists will be directed to use County Line Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

