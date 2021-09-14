Trivia Nights Fundraisers for KLS in October

To celebrate Pro Bono Week in October -- Kansas Legal Services is hosting several Trivia Nights in our field offices around the state.

On October 20, in the Kansas Legal Services - Kansas City office service area, please participate in the traditional Trivia Night competition between Wyandotte County and Johnson County Attorneys!

Please go here to sign up for a night of trivia, fun, food and drinks and contributing to a very worthy cause -- Kansas Legal Services!

Pleae check back for the other Trivia Nights in our other field office service areas!