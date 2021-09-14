Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,879 in the last 365 days.

Trivia Nights Fundraisers for KLS in October

To celebrate Pro Bono Week in October -- Kansas Legal Services is hosting several Trivia Nights in our field offices around the state.

On October 20, in the Kansas Legal Services - Kansas City office service area, please participate in the traditional Trivia Night competition between Wyandotte County and Johnson County Attorneys!

Please go here to sign up for a night of trivia, fun, food and drinks and contributing to a very worthy cause -- Kansas Legal Services!

 

Pleae check back for the other Trivia Nights in our other field office service areas!

You just read:

Trivia Nights Fundraisers for KLS in October

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.