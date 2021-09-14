Iowa DNR accepting comments on proposed fee for new lifetime trout fishing license

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments on the proposed fee for the new lifetime trout fishing license, through Oct. 26.

During the 89th General Assembly, House File 234 was passed and signed into law on June 8, 2021. House File 234 establishes a new lifetime trout fishing license for Iowa residents who are at least 65 years of age. House file 234 also initiated the process to set the fee for the new lifetime trout fishing license.

The current resident trout fishing fee is $14.50, which includes a $2 administrative fee. The DNR is proposing to set the new lifetime trout fishing license fee at $65. Revenues from this fee are used exclusively to stock state trout streams and urban trout ponds. Learn more about the trout program on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/fishing/trout- fishing .

Comments on the proposed lifetime trout fishing license fee may be submitted through Oct. 26 via email to fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov, via Google form (https://docs.google.com/ forms/d/ 1JgusUNrQQyRnOB3ueBUHaChXGXs0V b8dviVOO6vve5w/edit?usp= sharing) or by mail to Joe Larscheid, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0034.

The DNR has scheduled a public hearing from noon to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 26 via conference call. Individuals who wish to attend the conference call must contact Joe Larscheid at Fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov. A conference call number will be provided prior to the public hearing. Persons who wish to make oral comments during the conference call must submit a request to Joe Larscheid prior to the public hearing. They will be asked to state their names for the record and to confine their remarks to the proposed fee for the new lifetime trout fishing license.

Any persons who intend to attend the conference call and have special requirements, such as those related to hearing or mobility impairments, should contact the the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

This formal comment period is an opportunity for stakeholders to help set the fee for the new lifetime trout fishing license. After considering public input, the DNR will finalize this rule and present it to the Natural Resource Commission for approval.