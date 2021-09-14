Save the Date: Statewide Volunteer Day is Sept. 25

Iowa state parks and forests have set Saturday, Sept. 25 as annual Volunteer Day, when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at nearly 20 parks and forests hosting events. Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on needs, and may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, rebuilding picnic tables, harvesting prairie seeds and more. The state parks and forests participating include:

Beeds Lake State Park

Bellevue State Park

Brushy Creek State Recreation Area

Cedar Rock

Lacey-Keosauqua State Park

Lake Anita State Park

Lake Darling State Park

Lake Keomah State Park

Lake Macbride State Park

Ledges State Park

Pikes Peak State Park

Pilot Knob State Park

Prairie Rose State Park

Shimek State Forest

Springbrook State Park

Stone State Park

Walnut Woods/Badger Creek State Recreation Area

Waubonsie State Park

Wildcat Den State Park

Citizens interested in volunteering can find complete details on times, meeting locations and activities at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.