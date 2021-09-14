Learn to Hunt program opens registration for upland bird virtual Q & A panel discussion

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a virtual program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook upland birds to anyone who has little to no upland bird hunting experience.

The October 5 workshop will feature a two-hour virtual knowledge and skills building sessions.

“For those interested in the challenge of upland hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein, this program teaches the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting upland birds such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook the birds.

The course is designed for participants 16 years of age and older. The course is free and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Space is limited, early registration is encouraged.

For more information and to begin the registration process, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ VappUBgARIS14i2rIUkR_g

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Pheasants Forever. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.