The Exodus Road Launches TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. on September 21
The Exodus Road launches TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. training to empower people in fight against human trafficking.
Based on 10-plus years of experience, The Exodus Road's TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. provides free, online training for combatting human trafficking.
We hope this training causes a ripple effect that empowers people to take action in the fight against human trafficking, and, ultimately, brings freedom to survivors that we will likely never know.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Justice is in the hands of the ordinary.” Visitors can find this statement on the walls of The Exodus Road’s office, on their website and in most interactions with team members. The idea that anyone can make an impact in the fight against human trafficking led to the formation of the Colorado Springs-based, counter-trafficking nonprofit. It also spurred the creation of their new, free training platform, TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., which will release on Sept. 21.
— Laura Parker, The Exodus Road’s president and co-founder
TraffickWatch Academy is an online training platform that provides educational training videos and other resources to help users unpack the complexities of human trafficking. The training modules detail the basic components of labor and sex trafficking, what slavery looks like here in the U.S., how to recognize signs of trafficking and practical steps for viewers to personally combat this complex crime in their communities.
In addition to educating viewers on the logistics of human trafficking, TraffickWatch Academy illustrates its grim reality. The two, 20-minute, multimedia modules share survivor stories based on case files from The Exodus Road’s operations. Viewers see and hear of distressing, true situations that exploited individuals face daily.
For example, viewers will hear the story of a young girl who found herself manipulated by a “boyfriend” who began forcing her to perform sex acts with his friends and others; a common trafficking situation in the U.S., according to the organization.
“Most people think that human trafficking only happens in other places, in foreign countries, but the truth is, it’s happening right here in our communities in America,” Laura Parker, The Exodus Road’s president, said. “That's why we created TraffickWatch Academy. We want everyone to have the resources they need to understand what human trafficking really is and how they can combat it.”
TraffickWatch Academy is already making an impact in Brazil. The Exodus Road is in the process of rolling out TraffickWatch Academy: Brazil to 20,000 law-enforcement officers to aid in their fight against modern slavery with specific training on fighting human trafficking crime.
"Providing the TraffickWatch Academy training for our officers will help grow our ability to identify and prosecute cases of human trafficking,” said Fabiano Barrosa, Training Manager for the Civil Police of Amazonas, Brazil. “We are grateful to have partnered with The Exodus Road to help bolster our ability to fight this horrible crime and bring freedom to people who are suffering in our community.”
The Exodus Road's mission is to strategically fight human trafficking through training, intervention, and aftercare work around the world. After nine years of working on the front lines, supporting law enforcement internationally in their fight against human trafficking, The Exodus Road decided they needed to start educating a greater number of people on this widespread social injustice, Parker said.
“We hope this training causes a ripple effect that empowers people to take action in the fight against human trafficking, and, ultimately, brings freedom to survivors that we will likely never know,” Parker said. “The idea that our training modules could help prevent people from ever being trafficked and lead to justice beyond our personal reach is incredible. It’s our vision to expand our impact exponentially.”
To read more about TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. and watch the training once it’s released, visit the website at https://theexodusroad.com/traffickwatch.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit strategically and holistically working to end human trafficking. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1500 survivors and the arrests of more than 800 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue). The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, India and Latin America.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/.
###
Mackenzie Spillane
The Exodus Road
+1 719-648-4291
mackenzie@theexodusroad.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn