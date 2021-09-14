BCDC hosts a creative placemaking workshop for Artists on Main Street Program

The Bowman County Development Corporation (BCDC) hosted a creative placemaking workshop as part of being the recipient for the 2021 Artists on Main Street program on Aug. 30. Springboard for the Arts and Rethos: Places Reimagined facilitated the engaging workshop which brought together more than 20 local artists. The workshop began with an overview about the Artists on Main Street Program, followed by a visioning activity and a tour of Main Street. After the tour, artists gathered to begin forming ideas for their project proposals. Projects focused on adding vibrancy and reactivating Bowman’s Main Street by implementing several small projects that will have a huge impact. “The energy and creativity that filled the room was unbelievable,” BCDC Creative Marketing Coordinator Brooklyn Engelhart said. “Seeing many different backgrounds and artistic practices in one place created lively brainstorming that energized attendees as they start putting together their projects. We are excited to see what our community submits for their final projects and the vibrancy it will add to downtown Bowman.” Following the event, participants are allocated one month to complete a project proposal to receive funding provided by the North Dakota Department of Commerce Artists on Main Street is being offered in North Dakota for the first time through a partnership between Commerce, Springboard for the Arts and Rethos: Reimagined. The purpose of the program is to develop an example for rural economic and community development as it relates to arts and culture, downtown revitalization and historic preservation. To view outcomes of previous Artists on Main Street workshops facilitated by Rethos and Springboard visit rethos.org/artists-on-main-street . For additional details about the Artists on Main Street Program or community development, contact Maria Effertz Hanson at mehanson@nd.gov . Stay on top of the latest Commerce News by subscribing to our newsletter at https://belegendary.link/CommerceNews