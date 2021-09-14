Parents Forum seeks board chair
Massachusetts-based non-profit parenting education program with a 25-plus-year track record seeks a new board chair
Our three decades of experience giving workshops in a variety of settings, and over Zoom during the pandemic, gives me confidence that Parents Forum is ready for big steps forward.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents Forum, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based non-profit parenting education program with a 25-plus-year track record, is seeking a new board chair. The program was awarded a grant in USA Today's 2020 A Community Thrives challenge with its project “A Lifeline for Parents & An Anchor for Communities”.
— Eve Sullivan, Parents Forum Founder
Current Parents Forum board members are working with Empower Success Corps, a leading non-profit management consulting firm, to finalize an organizational development plan. The plan includes actions to be taken by the end of 2021 that will allow the program founder to step back. To lead the program through these changes and beyond, Parents Forum is seeking a dynamic and experienced board chair.
Candidates for this volunteer position will be excited about Parents Forum's mission to foster caring, honest and respectful communications in families, and eager to help the program expand its impact. The board chair role is expected to require eight to ten hours per week until mid-2022 and focus on fundraising, hiring staff and defining and leading a new growth strategy.
“Our three decades of experience giving workshops in a variety of settings,” founder Eve Sullivan says, “and over Zoom during the pandemic, gives me confidence that Parents Forum is ready for big steps forward.”
The ideal candidate will have at least three years of U.S. non-profit board experience with leadership responsibilities and proven success in fundraising. Familiarity with parenting education and training programs in general is preferred. Interested candidates are invited to send their resumé and a cover note describing how they meet the above criteria to Parents Forum at jobs@parentsforum.org by September 20th. The goal is for the new board chair to start mid-October 2021.
Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
+1 617-233-7890
info@parentsforum.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn