Careficient Broadens Pharmacy Solutions for Growing Client Base with Highly Anticipated BetterRX Integration
New integration enables care teams to order medications with half the steps in half the time while maintaining seamless data transfer with Careficient EMR.
Expanding upon our dedication to increasing efficiency for agency partners through [this integration] is an important part of continuously creating the best management solution for healthcare agencies”JENSEN BEACH, FL, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest enhancement from Careficient, an EMR solutions provider for home health and hospice agencies, delivers additional medication management options via the BetterRX Connected Rx platform (CRX), including ePrescribe. BetterRX’s CRX platform includes the only ePrescribe solution built specifically for hospice—approved by the DEA and certified by Surescripts. With the newly available integration, Careficient users are able to connect seamlessly from their EMR platform with the BetterRX app for medication selection, ordering, and fulfillment directly with their pharmacy of choice.
— Brad Caldwell, Chief Operating Officer, Careficient
Careficient users can now order and manage medications for hospice patients with a few easy steps from within the BetterRX app. Patient information—including medication history, drug allergies, and diagnosis—flows directly from Careficient to the BetterRX app, along with notifications for new patient admissions, discharges, and updates to existing patients.
Careficient users who are already using BetterRX are benefitting by saving five to seven hours per week using the BetterRX Connected Rx platform, which eliminates phone calls, faxes, waiting on hold, billing rejections, and manual approval tracking from the medication ordering process. BetterRX also guarantees pass-through medication pricing, which means what the pharmacy is reimbursed is listed on the hospice invoice without any markup, unlike hospice PBMs that often take a cut of the medication cost.
“In healthcare, and in home health and hospice especially, time means everything. Expanding upon our dedication to increasing efficiency for our agency partners through integrations such as this one with BetterRX is an important part of continuously creating the best management solution for healthcare agencies,” said Brad Caldwell, Chief Operating Officer of Careficient. “We recognized at Careficient that BetterRX shares our mindset in delivering healthcare-specific solutions to drive that efficiency, and the feedback we have received so far about the integration has been overwhelmingly positive.”
“Today more than ever, integrations are extremely important to healthcare. BetterRX’s integration with Careficient enables physicians and providers to care for their patients or clients from virtually anywhere, allowing them to review and sign prescriptions digitally wherever they may be. The solution also captures the digital prescriber’s signature for pharmacies and facilities simultaneously, eliminating the need to fax separate signed orders. We are excited to partner closely with Careficient to help improve the end-of-life experience for patients,” said Robin Van Sickle, Vice President of Sales at BetterRX.
For more information on how to utilize BetterRX with Careficient’s powerful agency management platform, reach out to Careficient today at info@careficient.com or visit www.careficient.com.
About Careficient:
Careficient is a national provider of EMR and agency management technology solutions since 2017 and was recently named an Inc. 5000 “Fastest-Growing Company in America. The SaaS agency management products provided by Careficient are trusted by home health, hospice, and private duty agencies across the U.S. and were built specifically to work efficiently for the unique needs of health agencies for compliance with state and federal regulations, and to expedite the billing and collection for health services. Careficient is supported by a team of health and technology experts with hundreds of years of experience collectively, and is based in Jensen Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit www.careficient.com.
About BetterRX:
BetterRX is on a mission to eliminate needless patient suffering caused by medication delays through the world’s first Connected Rx Platform (CRX). By connecting hospice providers and pharmacies with cloud-based tools to order, approve, fill, and deliver medications—and providing them with visibility into where medications are throughout the process--patients get their medications as fast as possible. To learn more, visit www. BetterRX.com.
