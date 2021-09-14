2021-09-14 11:06:31.907 Chesterfield Schnucks Sells $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket

Submit Release
Schnucks Market, 141 Hilltown Village Center in Chesterfield, sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for the Sept. 4 drawing. A St. Louis County resident claimed the prize on Sept. 8 in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

The winning numbers on Sept. 4 were 32, 35, 40, 52 and 54, with a Powerball number of 1. The ticket matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn. It was the 35th Powerball ticket sold in Missouri this year to win a $50,000 base prize.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the city.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $432 million with a cash option of $313.5 million. 

