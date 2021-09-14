Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,003 in the last 365 days.

2021-09-14 11:29:39.53 $5.9 Million Winner: 'We Won The Lotto!'

2021-09-14 11:29:39.53

Story Photo

A St. Louis County resident and longtime Missouri Lottery player has claimed the $5.9 million Lotto jackpot from the Sept. 1 drawing. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 12, 18, 21, 29 and 32.

The winner said she tends to pick up a Lotto Quick Pick ticket whenever she thinks of it. On this occasion, she purchased her ticket at On The Run, 9401 Manchester Road, in Rock Hill.

The night of the drawing, she decided to check some of her tickets before bed.

“It was the last one I checked,” she said of her winning ticket. “I looked at the first couple of numbers, and I thought, ‘Oh, goody – I’ve won some money.’ Then I kept going, and I thought, ‘I won the whole thing!’”

The win was too exciting to put off sharing until the morning, she said.

“I woke up my daughter and I said, ‘We won the Lotto!’”

The $5.9 million jackpot is the third and largest won so far in 2021. To date, Lotto players have won more than $15 million in total prizes this year.

You just read:

2021-09-14 11:29:39.53 $5.9 Million Winner: 'We Won The Lotto!'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.