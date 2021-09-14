I-69 concrete repairs in Branch County start Thursday

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Branch

HIGHWAY: I-69

CLOSEST CITY : Kinderhook

START DATE: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $129,000 to repair concrete on 5.4 miles of northbound and southbound I-69 from the Michigan/Indiana state line to Pearl Road.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures.