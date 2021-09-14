January is National Radon Action Month Elevated levels of radon found in 1 in 3 Utah homes tested

Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas, is known as a slow “silent killer,” because while it is tasteless, odorless, and invisible to the naked eye, it is the number one cause of lung cancer death for non-smokers. Although Utah has the lowest rate of smoking in the nation, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in our state. To help protect Utah residents from the health impacts of radon, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is providing $10.95 test kits at radon.utah.gov.

“During the winter we are often focused on our outdoor air quality. Now that we are spending more time in our homes – working, exercising, and attending virtual school, we should also take a look at our indoor air quality,” says Eleanor Divver, DEQ Radon Program Coordinator. “Testing your home for radon is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk.”

Interview opportunities and visuals

Eleanor Divver – DEQ Radon Program Coordinator. As part of her program outreach, Eleanor travels to local schools and teaches them how to test for radon.

Anjee Chynoweth – Nurse, marathon runner and survivor of lung cancer that, according to oncologists, was caused by radon. Anjee is willing to be interviewed and have her radon mitigation system filmed or photographed.

Jackie Chamberlain – New Salt Lake City homeowner that had a radon mitigation system installed after her home tested for high levels of radon. Jackie is willing to be interviewed and have her new home and radon mitigation system filmed or photographed.

Mathew David Relei – D.R. Horton home builder that builds radon resistant homes.

Additional facts about radon in Utah

1 in 3 Utah homes tested have radon levels that exceed what is considered safe for humans at 4 picocuries – picocuries are a trillionth of a curie, the unit used to measure radiation.

The average radon level of tested homes in Utah is 5.3 picocuries, and the highest recorded radon level is in Beaver at 664.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), every 10 picocuries is equivalent to smoking a pack of cigarettes a day.