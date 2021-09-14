Content Evolution names Jamai Blivin as Federation Ambassador
Content Evolution Federation Ambassadors are the outreach and business development representatives for this global professional membership organization.CHAPEL HILL, NC, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Evolution today announces Jamai Wallis Blivin as a Content Evolution Federation Ambassador. Blivin is the founder and CEO of Innovate+Educate, a national nonprofit located in Santa Fe, NM, and is the producer of the decade-running Close It Summit, recognized as a leading national event for the future of work with a focus on skills. Federation ambassadors for Content Evolution are the outreach and business development representatives for this professional membership organization, a Limited Liability Company (LLC) chartered in the State of North Carolina.
Innovate+Educate works to ensure an equitable future for all with a focus on skills for the future of working and learning. Jamai Blivin is also a co-founder of SocialTech.ai, SkillsSHIFT, and was a former Director of the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA) Education Foundation. While at NCTA, Blivin worked directly with companies and corporate philanthropy programs for North Carolina's booming tech industry – with an emphasis on technology in education and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). She also launched the Knowledge Workforce Committee within NCTA, focusing on education to workforce strategies for the tech industry – which became the inspiration for launching Innovate+Educate. Blivin holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Arkansas, and a Business Administration Degree (BSBA) in Finance from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
Content Evolution is a federation of professional practice companies working in research and voice-of-people, strategy and business models, brand strategy and management, and customer and employee experience.
