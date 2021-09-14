Featuring IBM, NASA JPL, KNIME and more: The 3rd Annual IM Data Conference
A great opportunity for experts and aspiring data scientists worldwide to learn about the positive social impacts of AI and data science.PASADENA, CA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Methods with Data Science and AI Conference is now in its third year of uniting the brightest industry professionals across various data science and technical fields to talk about innovative methods in data science, machine learning, and AI. IM Data is an international, two-day conference for data scientists, machine learning engineers, analysts, data science managers, and C-level decision makers.
RMDS Lab is proud to announce its two keynote speakers: Dr. Inderpal Bhandari, Global Chief Data Officer at IBM (10/27 at 12:15 pm) and Dr. Michael Berthold, CEO of KNIME, (10/28 at 12:15 pm). We’re also excited to host two panels, Restaurant Analytics (10/27 at 2:15 pm) and Upskilling Data Scientists (10/28 at 2:15 pm). Since this is an interdisciplinary and inter-industry event, the conference will be a prime networking opportunity for those interested in hearing from top thought leaders in big data, AI, data science, and their impact on society. Winners of our current data science competition, like the Developing and Analytics Dashboard to Improve Restaurant Performance are also awarded opportunities to present their solutions at this IM Data conference.
"IM DATA serves scholars and practitioners with the necessary knowledge to succeed in a world that is increasingly driven by data and AI. It promotes the widespread appreciation of big data in the public and private sectors as well as the ability to solve intricate human problems affecting everyday life," says Dr. Alex Liu, founder of RMDS Lab and former IBM Chief Data Scientist with a distinguished career spanning over two decades.
Attendees can expect to learn about the newest AI developments and how they affect the way research is conducted, computer vision, deep learning, neural networks, and NLP. Top-of-mind topics, such as data ethics, data privacy, governance, and security, will also be covered.
Speakers (selected list):
Dr. Inderpal Bhandari, Global Chief Data Officer, IBM
Dr. Michael Berthold, CEO, KNIME
Dr. Matteo Sesia, Professor of Data Sciences and Operations, University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business
Richard Fox, Former Vice President, Head of Analytics at Qdoba Restaurants
Dr. David Guralnick, President and CEO, Kaleidoscope Learning
About IM DATA:
The 2021 IM DATA conference is the largest AI event in the Pasadena area. IM DATA aims to fulfill its mission to become the leading forum for modern practitioners and professionals in the fields of AI and data science.
About RMDS:
RMDS Lab is the leading community-centered data science research organization, creating a global platform that enables people to meet, learn, and collaborate with fellow data science professionals to solve today's most pressing issues. Founded in 2009, the non-profit organization is headquartered in Pasadena, CA, and serves more than 40,000 members and affiliates worldwide.
For more information, visit us at https://grmds.org/im-data-2021
If you are interested in sponsorship or have any questions please contact sathvik@rmdslab.com
Sathvik Vivek
RMDS Lab
+1 626-432-7266
