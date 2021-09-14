Augusto Alagia launches The Captain’s Academy of Painters at the 10th Brazilian Festival, on september 18th and 19th
The Captain’s Academy will be the first step towards the overall expansion of the company through franchising and will focus on the development of new Captains
The Captains Academy was born from the necessity to train and develop highly skilled professionals, and to supplement their technical knowledge.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augusto Alagia, founder and CEO of The Captain Painter, a multi-faceted company focused on home improvement and making memorable experiences for customers through quality craftsmanship, chose a Brazilian festival to launch his new project, The Captain's Academy. With the desire to invest in new training techniques, fomenting the home improvements field and creating new professionals with, not only the necessary training, but also with the skills and the vision following The Captain’s ways of business, Augusto Alagia, known for his innovative ways of conducting business, will be attending to the 10th Brazilian Festival, which will take place at Fort Lauderdale, on september 18th and 19th.
The Captains Academy was born from the necessity to train and develop highly skilled professionals, and to supplement their technical knowledge with business development, skills development, and marketing training/support. Augusto Alagia is now expanding his expertise and knowledge to the community, and giving hard working heroes of home improvement the ability to learn and develop their skills as well as a chance to be hired by the fastest growing painting company in South Florida.
Always looking for the best way to improve The Captain Painter’s professional abilities, The Captain’s Academy will be launched with a partnership with Sherwin Williams and other heavy hitters of the home improvement industry. As a way of supporting our professionals, they will provide us with their materials, supplies and equipment. Driven individuals with a desire to increase their professional capabilities can find a way to develop their skills as painters under the support of Sherwin Williams and other companies that provide innovative painting and home improvement solutions.
Not only sharing technical knowledge, The Captain Painter will also be offering digital marketing, sales strategy and other courses related to the development of a small business for those who have the entrepreneurship desire. The Captain Painter started it’s work in 2016 and, without any borrowed capital, reported a revenue increase of 4,380% in less than 4 years. With glowing reviews and an exploding digital media presence, such as more than 400 5-star reviews on medias as Google, Facebook and Yelp, The Captain Painter expects to be an important job creator in South Florida as well as eyeing potential franchise opportunities.
