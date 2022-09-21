THE CAPTAIN PAINTER JOINS THE 11TH BRAZILIAN FESTIVAL ON OCTOBER 8TH AND 9TH IN FORT LAUDERDALE

The Captain Painter is a multi-faceted company focused on property renovation and making memorable customer experience through quality craftsmanship The Captain Painter at the 10th Brazilian Festival in 2021

Augusto “The Captain” Alagia announces his participation in the 11th Brazilian Festival at the Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale on October 8th and 9th.

Franchising is an amazing platform to achieve success. It gives you the ability to be your own boss and still rely on the proven success of our established brand.” — Augusto Alagia

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Augusto Alagia, founder and CEO of The Captain Painter , a multi-faceted company focused on home improvement and making memorable experiences for customers through quality craftsmanship, is joining this year’s Brazilian Festival ’s edition as a supporting partner with prestigious brands like AT&T, Wawa, the Heartbeat Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts among others.The Brazilian Festival is the largest, longest living & Florida’s OWN Festival for 11 Years. “A Love Letter to the Amazon Forest and the many Cultures of Brazil”. In last year’s edition, Mr. Alagia launched The Captain's Academy, an ambitious program that has invested in the development of efficient managerial and operational strategies to achieve business objectives and improve organizational decision-making. The top management component comprises mentoring in business and service development that requires incorporating marketing strategy, production processes and organizational culture into the overall corporate strategy. On the other hand, the operational component offers training in the newest practices used in property renovation and maintenance, not only reliant on construction skills but also on design. These techniques are aligned with the vision that follows The Captain’s ways of business.The Captain Painter has expanded its expertise and knowledge to the community by giving hard working heroes of home improvement the ability to learn and develop their skills as they are part of the fastest growing painting company in South Florida. Indeed, The Captains has proven to be a successful business model as it was founded more than 6 years ago without any borrowed capital and it has shown a revenue increase of 4,523% since then. The numbers and reviews are only positive, which can be proven by the 400+ Five-star reviews on social media channels such as Google, Facebook and Yelp among others.For Augusto Alagia, the festival is an opportunity to connect with his Brazilian community as a leader and a successful business owner and also, it is an opportunity to connect his professional network in the US with the Brazilian community. In Augusto’s words “It was such an honor to help facilitate last year’s festival and be a part of the magnificent team that brought the experience to life. We got to chat with some amazing people and share our mission with them. It truly was an amazing experience and we didn’t stop smiling until the end of the weekend. With all the music, food and festivities it was hard to believe we were even there to work”.The Captain’s Academy was the first step towards the overall expansion of the company through franchising and will focus on the development of new Captains. In that sense, its participation in the festival is not only about sharing the painting, handyman, and cleaning services the company provides, it is also about sharing our roadmap for introducing franchising with driven individuals looking to empower themselves and take their entrepreneurial mindset to the next level. Franchising is an amazing platform to achieve success as it gives you the ability to be your own boss and still rely on the proven success of an established brand. The Captains team will support every step of the path to realizing our crew’s entrepreneurial potential.Augusto Alagia and his crew will be at their booth sharing their innovative ways of conducting business and empowering entrepreneurs to become Captains. The Festival will be an amazing journey into Brazil’s art, culture, tradition and cuisine, from the traditional Brazilian “Rodizio, Churrasco, Vatapa, Pao de Queijo e Pastel” to the Sweet Dream of “Brigadeiros, Cocadas, Doce de leite, e Pamonha”. This is the taste of the Brazilian Cuisine featured by all the local small businesses to offer a dream day in Brazil’s Flavor-land. Join The Captains and enjoy international concerts, samba dancers, carnival rides, 100+ exhibitors and exquisite food vendors.

