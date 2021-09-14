The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Announces Grant Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year Now Open
Teacher Resources Webinar Series begins on September 22, 2021 at 5pm
Live every day with love not hatred and you will accomplish so much more in life.”UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today that their grant application for the 2021-2022 school year is now available.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation’s mission is to expand and support Holocaust education for students in schools around the country and to provide funds necessary for educators to implement curriculum into their lesson plans. The objective is to teach students the lessons to be learned from the past and how they relate to today. Funds can be used to purchase educational materials, help subsidize field trips, speaker costs or host assemblies and programs.
Additionally, MSHEF will be hosting a webinar series this fall. This informational webinar series sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors and the Nancy and Andrew Wayne Family, is a collaboration between the MSHEF and guest organizations. Teachers will have the opportunity to learn about programs available to them and how they can afford to bring them into their classrooms. The first webinar will be September 22 at 5pmET and will be a collaboration with the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect. See a full list of webinar topics and guest speakers.
Mark Schonwetter frequently speaks to students in schools about his journey of survival as a young Jewish boy in Poland during the Holocaust. He survived, along with his mother and sister, by hiding in the forests as well as the homes of righteous Polish families. Over the last few years, Mark and his daughters Ann S. Arnold and Isabella S. Fiske, have been sharing his story with students all over the country. Through this journey, they have discovered one of the biggest obstacles that schools face with Holocaust education is budget restraints. As a result, they established the foundation to raise funds to help aid schools in bringing these important lessons to students today.
The last grant cycle the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation granted over 50 grants representing 18 states and reaching over 13,000 students. To learn more about the grants available from the foundation visit https://www.mshefoundation.org/grants.
