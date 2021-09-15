Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,672 in the last 365 days.

Wellbeing Software Partners with contextflow to Deliver Dynamic AI Clinical Decision Support to Radiologists

contextflow logo

contextflow SEARCH Lung CT's user interface

contextflow SEARCH Lung CT identifies 19 different patterns in Lung CTs, including those related to COVID-19.

company logo for Wellbeing Software

Wellbeing Software Logo

contextflow’s software gives radiologists the agility to work effectively and efficiently

Our aim is to empower radiologists to complete their daily workload faster and with higher quality outcomes.”
— contextflow CEO & Co-Founder Markus Holzer
VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected healthcare specialist Wellbeing Software has partnered with deep learning specialists contextflow to deliver their clinical decision support system to radiologists in the UK through Wellbeing Software’s AI Connect Marketplace.

contextflow develops deep learning-based tools to help improve radiologists’ daily clinical workflows. The company’s core technology is a 3D image-based CDS system called contextflow SEARCH Lung CT, which is designed to help save time while increasing reporting quality and confidence. The software provides quantitative and qualitative image analysis results for 19 lung-specific imaging patterns including nodule detection in chest CTs, providing relevant statistics, reference cases and differential diagnosis directly in your PACS.

contextflow CEO and Co-Founder Markus Holzer of contextflow says: “Our aim is to empower radiologists to complete their daily workload faster and with higher quality outcomes. Wellbeing Software’s expertise as a workflow and integration specialist will help us give clinicians the tools they need to blend clinical thinking and technological capabilities and create meaningful change to the way the radiologists work.”

Chris Yeowart, General Manager, Business Development at Wellbeing Software added: “At Wellbeing we are always looking for the most innovative companies to partner with. The work that contextflow has done improves the way in which radiologists are able to control their workflow and diagnose patients both quicker and more accurately and they’re a valuable asset to our AI Connect Marketplace.”

contextflow is the latest AI vendor to join the AI Connect Marketplace, having chosen to integrate their technology through Wellbeing Software’s AI Connect gateway, which allows hospitals to embed their chosen algorithms into their radiology workflow, no matter what RIS or PACS they’re running.

About Wellbeing Software

Wellbeing Software is a leading healthcare technology provider with a presence in more than 75% of NHS organisations. The company has combined its extensive UK resources and unparalleled experience in its specialist divisions – pathology, oncology, radiology, maternity, data management and electronic health records - uniting their core businesses to enable customers to build on existing investments in IT as a way of delivering connected healthcare records and better patient care.

About contextflow

contextflow is a spin-off of the Medical University of Vienna (MUW), supported by the Technical University of Vienna (TU) and European research project KHRESMOI. Founded by a team of AI and engineering experts in July 2016, the company received the BCS Search Industry Most Promising Startup Award 2016, the 2017 Digital Innovation Award by the Austrian Ministry of Education, Science & Research, and was selected as one of 19 startups out of 700+ applications for the 2018 Philips HealthWorks accelerator. The Central European Startup Awards awarded us Best Healthcare Startup 2019 - Austria, and Forbes DACH listed us as one of the top AI30 startups for 2020.
https://contextflow.com


Wellbeing’s ability to connect its specialist systems with other third-party software enables healthcare organisations to achieve key objectives, such as paperless working and the creation of complete electronic health records. Through their established footprint, specialist knowledge and significant development resources, the company is building the foundations for connectivity within NHS organisations and beyond.
https://www.wellbeingsoftware.com

About contextflow
contextflow is a spin-off of the Medical University of Vienna (MUW), supported by the Technical University of Vienna (TU) and European research project KHRESMOI. Founded by a team of AI and engineering experts in July 2016, the company received the BCS Search Industry Most Promising Startup Award 2016, the 2017 Digital Innovation Award by the Austrian Ministry of Education, Science & Research, and was selected as one of 19 startups out of 700+ applications for the 2018 Philips HealthWorks accelerator. The Central European Startup Awards awarded us Best Healthcare Startup 2019 - Austria, and Forbes DACH listed us as one of the top AI30 startups for 2020.
https://contextflow.com

Julie Sufana
contextflow GmbH
+43 676 9201032
jsufana@contextflow.com

contextflow explained in 2min

You just read:

Wellbeing Software Partners with contextflow to Deliver Dynamic AI Clinical Decision Support to Radiologists

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.