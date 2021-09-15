Wellbeing Software Partners with contextflow to Deliver Dynamic AI Clinical Decision Support to Radiologists
contextflow SEARCH Lung CT identifies 19 different patterns in Lung CTs, including those related to COVID-19.
contextflow’s software gives radiologists the agility to work effectively and efficiently
Our aim is to empower radiologists to complete their daily workload faster and with higher quality outcomes.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected healthcare specialist Wellbeing Software has partnered with deep learning specialists contextflow to deliver their clinical decision support system to radiologists in the UK through Wellbeing Software’s AI Connect Marketplace.
— contextflow CEO & Co-Founder Markus Holzer
contextflow develops deep learning-based tools to help improve radiologists’ daily clinical workflows. The company’s core technology is a 3D image-based CDS system called contextflow SEARCH Lung CT, which is designed to help save time while increasing reporting quality and confidence. The software provides quantitative and qualitative image analysis results for 19 lung-specific imaging patterns including nodule detection in chest CTs, providing relevant statistics, reference cases and differential diagnosis directly in your PACS.
contextflow CEO and Co-Founder Markus Holzer of contextflow says: “Our aim is to empower radiologists to complete their daily workload faster and with higher quality outcomes. Wellbeing Software’s expertise as a workflow and integration specialist will help us give clinicians the tools they need to blend clinical thinking and technological capabilities and create meaningful change to the way the radiologists work.”
Chris Yeowart, General Manager, Business Development at Wellbeing Software added: “At Wellbeing we are always looking for the most innovative companies to partner with. The work that contextflow has done improves the way in which radiologists are able to control their workflow and diagnose patients both quicker and more accurately and they’re a valuable asset to our AI Connect Marketplace.”
contextflow is the latest AI vendor to join the AI Connect Marketplace, having chosen to integrate their technology through Wellbeing Software’s AI Connect gateway, which allows hospitals to embed their chosen algorithms into their radiology workflow, no matter what RIS or PACS they’re running.
About Wellbeing Software
Wellbeing Software is a leading healthcare technology provider with a presence in more than 75% of NHS organisations. The company has combined its extensive UK resources and unparalleled experience in its specialist divisions – pathology, oncology, radiology, maternity, data management and electronic health records - uniting their core businesses to enable customers to build on existing investments in IT as a way of delivering connected healthcare records and better patient care.
About contextflow
contextflow is a spin-off of the Medical University of Vienna (MUW), supported by the Technical University of Vienna (TU) and European research project KHRESMOI. Founded by a team of AI and engineering experts in July 2016, the company received the BCS Search Industry Most Promising Startup Award 2016, the 2017 Digital Innovation Award by the Austrian Ministry of Education, Science & Research, and was selected as one of 19 startups out of 700+ applications for the 2018 Philips HealthWorks accelerator. The Central European Startup Awards awarded us Best Healthcare Startup 2019 - Austria, and Forbes DACH listed us as one of the top AI30 startups for 2020.
https://contextflow.com
Wellbeing’s ability to connect its specialist systems with other third-party software enables healthcare organisations to achieve key objectives, such as paperless working and the creation of complete electronic health records. Through their established footprint, specialist knowledge and significant development resources, the company is building the foundations for connectivity within NHS organisations and beyond.
https://www.wellbeingsoftware.com
