Perrin Conferences to Host In Person National Asbestos Litigation Conference
Prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in house counsel, and insurance professionals to speak on national trends relating to asbestos litigation.
We are excited to be back in San Francisco this year to hear from and network with prominent thought leaders in asbestos litigation.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is pleased to be hosting its popular National Asbestos Litigation Conference in person on September 27-29th at The Fairmont San Francisco Hotel. The conference speakers include prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in house counsel, and insurance professionals.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
Co-chairs for this year’s conference are:
• Perry J. Browder, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Alton, IL
• Nina Lynn Caroselli, Esq. Executive Vice President, Special Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• John B. Manning, Esq., MG + M The Law Firm, Boston, MA
• Joseph F. Rice, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Mt. Pleasant, SC
Some topics to be covered include:
• National Trends Driving Asbestos Litigation
• Update on Talc Litigation
• The State of the Bankruptcy Trusts
• The Insurer Perspective on Asbestos Litigation
• Judicial Roundtable: A View from the Bench
• Technology in National Litigation: Creating Efficiencies
• The Advancing Roles of Science and Medicine in Litigation
• The In-House Counsel Perspectives
• Jurisdictional Update Quick Hits–Overview of the Most Active and Emerging Jurisdictions
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from speakers such as:
• John A. Baden, IV, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Mt. Pleasant, SC
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, New York, NY
• Daniel P. Blouin, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Arnold R. Brody, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Department of Pathology, Tulane University Medical School, New Orleans, LA
• Lisa Nathanson Busch, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, New York, NY
• Lindsey Cheek, Esq., The Cheek Law Firm, LLC, New Orleans, LA
• Hon. David S. Cunningham III, Los Angeles Superior Court, Los Angeles, CA
• Hon. Erin P. Gall, Oneida County Supreme Court, Utica, NY
• Brenda Godfrey, Assistant General Counsel, Litigation & Claims, SPX Corporation, Charlotte, NC
• Holly A. Harris, Esq., Senior Counsel, Chevron Products Company, San Ramon, CA
• James Kramer, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Hon. Cynthia Ming-Mei Lee, San Francisco Superior Court, San Francisco, CA
• Hon. Jo-Lynne Q. Lee, Alameda County Superior Court, Oakland, CA
• Bridget G. Longoria, Esq., Assistant Vice President, Resolute Management Inc., Philadelphia, PA
• R. Scott Masterson, Esq., Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, Atlanta, GA
• Hon. Jennifer M. Medley, Orleans Civil District Court, New Orleans, LA
• Sabrina Mizrachi, Vice President, Global Product Regulatory and Litigation, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., New York, NY
• Sara M. Salger, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Jorge E. Sirgo, Principal, Gnarus Advisors LLC, Arlington, VA
• Megan Shockley, Senior Manager, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
• Thomas W. Tardy III, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Jackson, MS
• Brendan J. Tully, Esq., Phillips & Paolicelli, LLP, New York, NY
• Nicholas J. Vogelzang, Esq., Vogelzang Law, Chicago, IL
• Erin M. Voyik, Esq., Vice President, Director, Claims Legal Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Sharon Zinns, Esq., Zinns Law, Atlanta, GA
CLE credit and CE adjuster credit will be available. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
