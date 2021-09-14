Submit Release
Maple Street gives relief to Louisiana credit unions

Maple Street gives back

Maple Street provides its clients in Louisiana with extra support after Hurricane Ida and calls for other vendors to do the same.

This is a call for everyone in our industry to offer support to keep these vital institutions afloat and allow them to support their communities. We hope all vendors will take up this challenge”
— Mike Crofts, Maple Street President
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When your community has been slammed by a major category four hurricane, you should be able to focus on rebuilding and helping out your neighbors – any extra resources could make all the difference.

For nearly 20 years, Maple Street has been fighting to empower credit unions and community banks to thrive. In light of the tragic Hurricane Ida, the vendor relationship company will suspend billing for its clients residing in Louisiana – the region hit hardest by the storm – for six months.

Maple Street is also encouraging other vendors in the industry to do the same.

Mike Crofts, president of Maple Street, explains, "Our friends in Louisiana need our help. It’s the local credit unions and community banks that will help rebuild the storm-ravaged areas and we need to do everything we can to ensure they succeed. By waiving their bills for the next six months, they’ll be able to have additional resources to provide immediate help to their employees and community members.”

Crofts continued, "This is not about us. This is a call for everyone in our industry to offer support in order
to keep these vital institutions afloat and allow them to support their communities. We hope all the vendors in our industry will take up this challenge.”

Maple Street provides vendor relationship management services as part of its Vendor Advantage System® to more than 200 credit unions and community banks and across the country.

To learn more about Maple Street, visit www.maplestreetinc.com.

About Maple Street
Maple Street, Inc., is the industry leader in managing vendors. Maple Street’s vision for managing vendors led to the development of the Vendor Advantage System®, which provides a comprehensive vendor relationship management system for credit unions and community banks. The Vendor Advantage System® embraces all aspects of vendor relationship management. With this proven approach, Maple Street reduces vendor expenses, improves vendor performance and truly manages risk for its clients, and since 2003, Maple Street has saved clients over $132 million. For more information, call (800) 513-6839, email mssales@maplestreetinc.com or visit www.maplestreetinc.com.

Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
+1 407-339-0879
email us here

