The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation announces the Journey For The Living Challenge

UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today the Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge. The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is designed to build awareness, and support the mission of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. The inaugural Challenge will run in November and participants will Walk, Run or Ride and track their progress to complete 15 miles.

The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is a tribute to Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, and his mother and younger sister, who walked 15 miles to escape their hometown in Poland to go to a ghetto where they thought they would be safe.

This is an excellent opportunity for individuals, organizations and schools to create teams and TAKE THE CHALLENGE. The following companies and individuals have sponsored The Journey For The Living Challenge:

Wells Fargo Advisors
Air Group
BMW of Westchester
Combs Company
H. Arnold Wood Turning
ISF Jewels
Mark and Luba Schonwetter
Nancy and Andrew Wayne Family,
Seltzer Financial Strategies
Silvercast
The Lapkin Foundation/David Gutwetter

The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) has a mission to expand and support Holocaust Education by providing funds to educators to teach about the Holocaust, the lessons learned and how this history is relevant to students today. The vision of the Foundation is to inspire students to understand the past to make the world a better place in the future.

The Foundation was founded in 2019 by Mark Schonwetter and his two daughters, Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske. Over the last few years, Mark and his daughters Ann and Isabella have been sharing his story of survival and in 2016, Ann published a book, Together: A Journey for Survival.

Ann Arnold
Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
+1 201-248-9824
email us here
About Us- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation

