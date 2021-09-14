In Defense of Christians Announces 2021 Congressional Champions
In Defense of Christians Announces 2021 Congressional ChampionsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Defense of Christians (IDC), the nation’s leading advocacy organization for Christians and religious minorities in the Middle East and Africa, announces its 2021 Congressional Champions ahead of the IDC National Summit 2021: Combating Oppression & Empowering the Oppressed on September 21 and 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.
This distinguished group of congressional leaders are selected for their leadership on legislative efforts that support and protect persecuted Christian communities in the Middle East and Africa.
The 2021 Congressional Champions include:
Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ)
Senator Jim Risch (R-ID)
Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)
Senator Todd Young (R-IN)
Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN)
Representative Ted Deutch (D-FL)
Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX)
Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)
Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ)
Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX)
Representative Hal Rogers (R-KY)
Representative Dina Titus (D-NV)
The 2021 summit will showcase IDC’s achievements in 2020-2021 as well as highlight the important work that lies ahead in advocacy for persecuted Christians. Various speakers from Congress, the Administration, and civil society will provide updates on current initiatives to support persecuted Christians in the Middle East.
IDC is also pleased to announce Tracy Sabol, Lead Anchor at EWTN News Nightly, as the Masters of Ceremonies for the National Summit.
“In Defense of Christians is grateful for the efforts of these legislative leaders in the fight to defend persecuted Christians in the Middle East and Africa,” said IDC President Toufic Baaklini.
“Now more than ever, their commitment to preserving international religious freedom is needed,” he continued.
For more information on the National Summit, please visit: https://indefenseofchristians.org/2021-summit/
Sarah Bassil
In Defense of Christians
Sarah@indefenseofchristians.org