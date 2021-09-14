Statement from Senator Justin Brown Regarding Federal Vaccine Mandates

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, today issued a statement relating to the president’s announcement regarding mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations:

“I believe the White House’s attempt to force COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment is an unconstitutional overreach of federal authority. These requirements will worsen workforce shortages and are an absolute affront to individual liberty and free enterprise. I am committed to working with the governor and attorney general as they seek to block these outrageous proposals in Missouri.”