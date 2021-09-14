Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,028 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Senator Justin Brown Regarding Federal Vaccine Mandates

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, today issued a statement relating to the president’s announcement regarding mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations:

“I believe the White House’s attempt to force COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment is an unconstitutional overreach of federal authority. These requirements will worsen workforce shortages and are an absolute affront to individual liberty and free enterprise. I am committed to working with the governor and attorney general as they seek to block these outrageous proposals in Missouri.”

You just read:

Statement from Senator Justin Brown Regarding Federal Vaccine Mandates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.